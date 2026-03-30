Pre-poll setback for Congress, CPI(M) in Malda as leaders join TMC

Malda: Ahead of the Assembly elections, political realignments in Malda district gathered momentum as several Congress and CPI(M) leaders switched allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), dealing a significant blow to the opposition camp even before candidate lists are fully announced.

In the Malatipur Assembly Constituency, a major joining programme was held on Saturday night at Dhangara Bishnupur. Long-time Congress leader and area president Sabdar Ali joined the TMC in the presence of district president and party candidate Abdur Rahim Boxi. CPI(M) leader Mohammad Mortuza, a branch member and two-time panchayat representative, also joined the ruling party. TMC leaders claimed that more than 500 workers from the minority-dominated region joined along with them.

Explaining his move, Mohammad Mortuza said: “At a time when people are facing distress amid the SIR situation, only the TMC stood beside them. No other party extended support. If we want to fight the BJP, TMC is the only capable force.”

Former Congress leader Sabdar Ali highlighted development as a key reason behind his decision.

“Various schemes of the state government have brought visible development in our area. Even remote villages now have better roads and lighting. I am truly impressed, and that is why I joined the TMC,” he said. Reacting to the developments, Abdur Rahim Boxi stated: “The Congress has lost its connection with the people here. A handful of leaders are trying to remain relevant, but they will not succeed. Leaders and members from multiple panchayats are joining us to strengthen the party further.”

In a parallel development in Sujapur Constituency, four Congress leaders — Sharif Ali, Sakirul Islam, Yusuf Ali, and Moktarul Haque — joined the TMC at a party office in Kaliachak under the leadership of TMC candidate Sabina Yeasmin. Yeasmin said: “People are joining us for development and stability. This reflects the growing trust in TMC among grassroots leaders.”

A Congress district functionary, Mamata Ghosh, however, downplayed the impact, saying: “Such defections happen before elections. Our organisation remains strong and committed.”

These developments indicate shifting political equations in Malda as the

election approaches.