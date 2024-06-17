Pre-monsoon rains in city from today, says weatherman

Kolkata: The city may receive pre-monsoon rains on Tuesday while thunderstorm activities may happen in several South Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said. Several North Bengal districts will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.



The MeT office said that the monsoon is likely to arrive in South Bengal after June 20 but the pre-monsoon rains will hit the city from Tuesday. The sky may remain partially cloudy. Thunderstorms will take place in South Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday. Lightning may also take place. There may be a wind measuring 40-50 kmph sweeping through South Bengal. The rainfall spread and intensity are likely to go up marginally from Wednesday.

According to the MeT office prediction, hot and humid conditions are likely to torment people in the city and other South Bengal districts. A couple of days ago, the MeT office had said that the southwest monsoon was expected to enter South Bengal around June 18-19.

A senior weather official said that a change in the wind pattern that is expected to propel the monsoon into South Bengal is slower than expected. Southerly winds are important for the arrival of the monsoon. The districts in the western parts of Bengal will continue to undergo hot and humid conditions. “Heatwaves along with hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in the western districts of South Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm activities are likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Bengal,” weather office said.

This year, the monsoon arrived in North Bengal on May 31, ahead of its usual onset date of June 5. For South Bengal, the usual arrival date is June 10. After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May.