‘Pre-monsoon heatwave conditions to continue till Sat’

Pre-monsoon heatwave conditions will continue to haunt people in all the South Bengal districts and some in North Bengal till next Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted.

People may get some relief from the sweltering heat after Sunday as there may be thundershowers in some south Bengal districts and heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal.

The MeT office said that there may be a change in weather from Sunday as some of the South Bengal districts may witness thunderstorms from Sunday onwards, particularly in the evening hours. The MeT office predicted that several North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall after Sunday.

There may be some respite for the people in South Bengal districts after Saturday. There is a possibility of rainfall in the coastal districts as well.

Malda and South Dinajpur may continue to witness heatwave situations for the next 72 hours while people in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will experience hot and humid weather for the next couple of days as well.

There may be light scattered rainfall in some pockets of North Bengal on Thursday and Friday, particularly in the hilly regions.

The highest temperature in the city on Tuesday was registered at 37.8 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Kolkata on Tuesday remained at 30.6 degree Celsius which was 3 degree above normal. The monsoon usually enters North Bengal on June 7 but this year there may be a delay. The MeT office said that the monsoon is supposed to enter South Bengal on June 10 but it will enter a little late. Some pockets of South Bengal received isolated rainfall in the past 24 hours but it failed to bring any relief for the people from the scorching summer heat.

Meanwhile, a deep depression which formed over the South-East Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening. India Meteorological Department expects it to gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.