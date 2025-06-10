Pre-counseling fair held in Siliguri; Techno India launches WACE programme

Siliguri: The Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI-WB) successfully held a pre-counseling fair in Siliguri on Monday, offering students a valuable opportunity to engage directly with some of the state’s most reputed self-financed institutions.

The event aimed to open doors to promising career pathways by showcasing an extensive array of academic programs across disciplines such as Engineering and Technology — with specialisations in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, and IoT along with Pharmacy, Architecture, Management and Hospitality.

Students were provided with crucial guidance on degrees, including B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch, M.Tech, MCA, MBA, BCA, BBA and BHM. Designed as an inclusive platform for students exploring higher education options after Class 10, 12, or graduation, the fair served as a beacon for those seeking clarity and direction in charting their academic and professional journeys.

“We have traditionally hosted these fairs in Kolkata each year. This time, however, we are reaching out regionally by dividing the fair into four zones. The first fair was held in Siliguri today. Representatives and counselors from reputed institutions provided valuable advice to students and their parents. Next year, we aim to organize the fair on a much larger scale,” said Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group.

All courses are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and are affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), under the guidance of the West Bengal Ministry of Higher Education.

The association’s member colleges collectively account for 85 per cent of engineering and pharmacy seat intakes under the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries and APAI-WB executive members, including: Satyam Roychowdhury, General Secretary, APAI-WB; Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, and Techno India University, Tripura; Managing Director, Techno India Group, Sardar Taranjit Singh, President, APAI-WB and Chancellor, JIS University Managing Director, JIS Group, Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Executive Member, APAI-WB, Executive Director, Techno India Group and others. Meanwhile, Techno India Group launched the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) at Techno India Group World School Siliguri campus on Monday.

Satyam Roychowdhury, under whose initiative the programme has been launched said: “Today’s launch is not just about a new curriculum- it’s about a promise we made to bring world-class education closer to the youth of North Bengal. Through WACE, we are empowering our students to think beyond borders and seize international opportunities.”

Angelique Smith, the Principal Consultant SCSA International, Dr. Ganesh Koramannil, CEO, iQuery Australia were present at the event.