P&RD Min lauds state’s MGNREGS database management

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) minister Pradip Mazumder on Tuesday lauded Bengal government’s success in transparent database management for MGNREGS (Aadhaar seeding with job card) and other portals devised by the department.



The minister also praised the department’s success in the huge number of compassionate appointments in the last one year.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by his department to highlight the special IT initiatives Resource Management, Financial Management, e-tender and Panchayat Management System.

Other programmes like NSAP, mainly targeted at rural pensioners and vector-borne disease control programmes, especially prevention and management of dengue, were also discussed.

He advised against allowing stagnant water accumulation and stressed upon technical expertise and consultation with the best engineering institute for facilitating planning in peri-urban Gram Panchayats where dengue has been proliferating based on contour, affecting habitation and drainage planning.

Becharam Manna, Minister of State, P&RD department, emphasised proper solid and liquid waste management. He stressed on breeding source reduction through community involvement.

Seuli Saha, Minister of State for P & RD department, focussed on the department’s success in reaching out to the community. She also highlighted the urgent need of dengue management through immediate action involving all PRI members.