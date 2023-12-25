P&RD dept seeks Rs 100 crore from Centre for training infra and tourism

Kolkata: The Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has submitted a proposal seeking at least Rs 100 crore for augmentation of training infrastructure and development of tourism from the Panchayati Raj Ministry.



Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, recently held a review meeting at Biswa Banga Mela Prangan to take stock of the various schemes associated with 15th Finance Commission, RGSA (Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan) and training programmes in the state.

Sources said, P Ulaganathan, secretary of P&RD department, made a detailed presentation of the different activities ongoing in the state at the Panchayat level, particularly schemes that are implemented using funds from both the Centre and the state. He also highlighted the various activities that need to be carried out at the Panchayat level.

“We have asked for funds for development of tourism centres that come under the three-tier Panchayat in Bengal and have submitted some proposals in connection with this. We have also highlighted the need for modernising our state institute of Panchayats and Rural Development at Kalyani popularly known as BRAIPARD,” said a senior official of state P&RD department who attended the meeting.

The present status of training of Panchayat functionaries in the state is 76 per cent. The Panchayat areas under GTA in the Hills underwent elections after 20 years in 2022 with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking the initiative. Under such circumstances, the need for infrastructure development of the Panchayat offices under GTA, which are mostly in bad condition, is necessary. The matter was raised in the review meeting and central assistance was sought.

It is learnt that Bharadwaj has assured the state officials that after returning to Delhi he will hold discussions on the matters raised in the meeting and accordingly give feedback to the state government. The union secretary was satisfied regarding Bengal’s expenditure in connection with 15th Finance Commission. The department’s training initiative using IIM Kolkata experts was also appreciated in the meeting.