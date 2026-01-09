Pratik Jain’s family lodges plaint alleging theft during ED raids

Kolkata: The family of Pratik Jain, chief of political consultancy firm I-PAC, on Thursday filed a police complaint against the ED, alleging theft of important documents during a raid at home, an officer said.

The search operation, which began at 6 am, continued for over nine hours, an official of the probe agency said, adding that ED officials left Jain’s residence on Loudon Street in the southern part of the city around 3 pm.

“Shortly after that, Pratik Jain’s wife filed a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station alleging theft by the ED. It is alleged in the complaint that essential documents were stolen from their home during the raid,” the police officer is learnt to have told a news agency.

“We have received a formal allegation of theft against the ED and are investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he added.

The ED on Thursday conducted searches at the office of I-PAC and the home of its director Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.