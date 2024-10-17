‘Pratidwandi’ actor Debraj Roy passes away, CM condoles

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali cinema and Doordarshan personality Debraj Roy passed away at the age of 70. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Salt Lake on Thursday evening. Roy had been unwell for the past few months.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on her social media handle: “Saddened by the demise of actor Debraj Roy. An actor who made our eminent directors proud, he was also a popular news reader on Doordarshan. I knew him well as a good man from Bhawanipore and feeling very sad by this loss. My condolences to his family members and friends.

Our cultural world stands diminished today.” Debraj Roy’s passing has come as a shocker to the Bengali entertainment and cultural world.

He had worked with austere filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. In his early years, his performance in Ray’s ‘Pratidwandi’ had captivated the audience and film lovers.