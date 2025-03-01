Prasun Dey admits to murder of 2 women, minor girl at home

Kolkata: Though police were told by Pranay Dey that his younger brother had killed the two women and the minor girl at their Tangra residence which was corroborated by his son, on Friday Prasun Dey reportedly confessed that he had murdered the family members.

It was learnt that though Prasun had murdered his wife and daughter along with his sister-in-law, Pranay was also there while planning about the methods of killing.

When Prasun went to the rooms where Sudeshna, Romi and the minor girl were lying unconscious, Pranay did not want himself to be present at the spot due lack of his mental strength.

However, while he was admitted at the private hospital, Pranay had claimed that he did not know what happened and reportedly said that everything that had happened was done by Prasun.

Meanwhile, the son of Pranay told the representatives of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) that Prasun also tried to strangle him but he somehow managed to hold his breath and survived. Later he saw his mother, aunt and cousin dead in the other rooms. Sources informed that if Prasun tried to confuse cops by changing his statement later, the statement of the minor would be valuable for the sleuths as he had narrated the entire crime which he saw.

These apart, the WBCPCR members and other portfolio holders are trying to get in touch with the relatives with whom Pranay’s son wished to stay after he gets discharged from the hospital.