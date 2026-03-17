Prasun Bandyopadhyay wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2025

KOLKATA: Prasun Bandyopadhyay received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Shreshtha Kabita in Bengali. On Monday, the Sahitya Akademi announced its annual awards across 24 Indian languages. This year, the awards recognised 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 short story collections, 2 essay works, 1 book of literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs.

Every year, Sahitya Akademi bestows awards in 24 languages recognised by it through an established process. For the Sahitya Akademi Award 2025, the process started in January 2025 with the issuance of an open advertisement vide 30 January 2025.

The awards, recommended by distinguished jury members in 24 Indian languages, were approved by the Competent Authority of Sahitya Akademi.

Bandopadhyay’s poetry collection ‘Bali o Tormuj’ in the 1970s created a stir among the readers. Since the beginning of his career, his distinctive voice in ‘Uttar Kolkatar Kobita’ has found resonance among the Bengali readers. His other notable works include ‘Bongiyo Choturdoshpodi’ and ‘Kabyasangraha’.