Prasanna Roy arrested by ED

Kolkata: Prasanna Roy, one of the middlemen in the teachers’ recruitment scam case, was arrested on Monday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following a day-long search operation.

Roy was arrested earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but was recently granted bail. During the probe of the teachers’ recruitment scam case, ED officials came to know more information about Roy who was said to be close to former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and MLA Jiban Krishna Saha.

Last month a raid was conducted at his residence at Balaka Abasan in New Town by the ED officers. The ED officers had also gone to a farm house in New Town owned by Roy. The central agency also conducted raids at a hotel where Roy used to maintain an office.