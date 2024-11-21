Pranav Kumar made Addl. CP

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of six officers have been changed, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP), of Kolkata Police, Murli Dhar.

According to the order published on Wednesday, Murli Dhar has been transferred to the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) in Barrackpore. The IGP of SVSPA, Pranav Kumar has been made the Addl. CP in Kolkata Police.

This apart, Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah (Rural), Swati Bhangalia has been made the SP of Cyber Crime.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Central of Howrah Commissionerate, Subimal Paul has been made the SP of Howrah (Rural).

Biswajit Mahato, who was the DC of South Division in Howrah Commissionerate has been made the DC Central in Howrah. Special Superintendent (SS) of the Intelligence Branch (IB), Surinder Singh has been made the DC, South in the Howrah Commissionerate.