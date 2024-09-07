‘Pranam’ initiative for seniors launched

MALDA: On the occasion of Teachers Day, the Malda District Police unveiled the “Pranam” initiative, aimed at enhancing the well-being of senior citizens of the district. Under this scheme 105 senior citizens have officially been registered as “Pranam” members, marking the beginning of a dedicated care program designed to provide regular health check-ups, house visits, and

follow-up calls.

The initiative also includes cyber awareness sessions, legal education programs and organised darshans to ensure the safety and security of the elderly. A few of these members were felicitated. Each received a “Pranam” identity card, a sapling, and a fruit basket as symbols of respect and care.

To guarantee the effective execution of this initiative, a Government Order has been issued detailing the programme’s scope and procedures. This strategic move underscores the district’s commitment to integrating comprehensive support services for its senior citizens, fostering a safer and more supportive community environment.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda said: “The initiative is a brainchild of the IG for the senior citizens in need of police and medical assistance at any point of time. It will surely build confidence among the elderly people of our district.” The Malda District Police wrapped up its District Level Inter-School Quiz Competition on Cyber Crime on Friday. SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav said: “Creating awareness is of utmost importance and the quiz is a powerful mode of doing so among youngsters about cyber crime. This initiative will certainly prove beneficial for the society.”