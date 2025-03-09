Prakash Gurung arrested in connection with SI Amitava Malik’s murder case

Darjeeling: Youth leader Prakash Gurung was arrested in Darjeeling in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector (SI) Amitava Malik during the violent Gorkhaland agitation of 2017. Prakash Gurung was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Darjeeling on Sunday where his bail prayer was rejected and he was sent to Judicial custody for 14 days.

“During the 2017 agitation, SI Amitava Malik was murdered. A chargesheet was filed on 27.1.2018 against 27 persons under Sections 353/ 120B/ 307/ 302 read with sections 25/ 25(1)(a)/ 27/35 of the Arms Act and 3 and 4 of Explosives Substance Act. A large cache of arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles and gelatin sticks, had also been recovered. On the same day (27.1.18), a warrant was also issued. Many were arrested and spent time in Judicial custody.

They were later granted bail by the Calcutta High court. Recently, BImal Gurung was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in connection with this case. On February 15, Ayush Rai was arrested in connection with this case. On the strength of the warrant, Prakash Gurung was arrested from his residence in Rimbik on Saturday.

His bail prayer was rejected and he was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday. 15 warrants are still pending,” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor while talking to Millennium Post.

Incidentally, Prakash Gurung, at the time of the incident, was a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha youth leader. At present, he is a leader with the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF). “I have full faith in the judicial system of the country,” stated Prakash, while talking to mediapersons in the Darjeeling court premises.

“This is a politically-motivated case and whatever is happening in connection with the case can be read as political moves,” claimed Bimal Gurung, president, GJM reacting to Prakash’s arrest. Ajoy Edwards of the IGJF stated: “His legal team is actively working to secure his release at the earliest. The IGJF extends full support to Prakash and his family.”

Incidentally on October 13, 2017, during an ongoing agitation spearheaded by Bimal Gurung and the GJM, while a police team was in pursuit of Bimal Gurung and his men in the Shirubari forest area on the banks of Chota Rangeet River around 25 km from Darjeeling there was an exchange of fire between the two sides. SI Amitava Malik had died on the spot allegedly from bullet injuries fired by Gurung’s associates. A suo moto FIR was lodged by the police at the Darjeeling Sadar Police Sstation naming Gurung and others. A large cache of automatic arms including AK47s, Beretta pistol, ammunition and explosives were allegedly recovered by the police from the spot.