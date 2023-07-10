Prakash Chik Baraik to become the first RS MP from Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Politician from the tea belt of Alipurduar Prakash Chik Baraik is all set to becoming the first TMC Tribal face in Rajya Sabha by securing a berth. All India Trinamool Congress wrote on its official social network site on Monday morning, announcing the candidature of 6 including Baraik.



The Kumargarm unit of the TMC rushed to Baraik’s house and smeared green “abir” (colour) on Baraik in jubilation.

“We are happy that a candidate from the tea belt has been nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from TMC. We thank our party chief Mamata Banerjee for this. Alipurduar district has 65 per cent population from tea gardens. He is a young leader from here and is aware of the problems and issues connected with the tea garden,” stated Mridul Gowasmi, Chairman, TMC, Alipurduar district.

Prakash Chikbaraik stated: “I am honoured to have fulfilled the responsibility entrusted to me by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee. Coming from a humble background as an ordinary tea garden worker, being selected as an MP is an immense honour that I will always cherish. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by our leaders and I will strive to meet their expectations. My focus will be on working for the welfare of the tribal tea workers across districts such as Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong. I am committed to the overall development of both the tea garden areas and the communities beyond them.”

Aged 43, Prakash serves as a sub-staff at Newlands Tea Garden in the Kumargram block of Alipurduar district. Since 2021, he has held the responsibility as the district president of the TMC in Alipurduar. Under Prakash’s leadership, the TMC emerged victorious in the municipal elections in Alipurduar and Falakata.