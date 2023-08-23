Prakash Chik Baraik emerges as TMC’s local face in tea belt

n the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP, Prakash Chik Baraik, is set to become Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) local face in the tea belt of North Bengal. Following successes in the municipal and Panchayat elections, the TMC is endeavoring to establish its presence in the Lok Sabha elections too. To achieve this, the party implemented numerous developmental projects and schemes for the tea sector and also nominated Prakash as the Rajya Sabha MP from the tea belt.

The TMC had suffered defeat in the tea estate-dominated districts during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections in Dooars, with the BJP in clear advantage. Although the TMC secured victories in South Bengal, its influence waned significantly in North Bengal, leading to a series of leadership changes. Meanwhile, the BJP had elevated Alipurduar MP John Barla and Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik to Union ministers of state rank.

The TMC is now in the process of reclaiming its position in North Bengal, bolstering its efforts for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with huge success in the municipal and rural polls.

According to TMC sources, Prakash Chik Baraik has been chosen as a Rajya Sabha MP to counter the two BJP central ministers, hailing from the same North Bengal region in the upcoming Parliamentary election.

The 43-year-old Prakash is a worker at Newlands tea plantation in Kumargram block of Alipurduar. His ascent in district politics began after the 2021 Assembly elections. Starting from August 2021, he took on the role of Alipurduar district president for the TMC and under his leadership, the party achieved significant victories in the Alipurduar and Falakata municipality election followed by thumping victory in the Panchayat election.

TMC’s influence has been extended to the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, 6 Panchayat Samitis, and 55 out of 64 Gram Panchayats with this civic polls.

Prakash now holds the position of Rajya Sabha MP, with his swearing-in ceremony witnessed by vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday. Notably, this marks the first instance of someone being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Alipurduar district.

Expressing gratitude, Prakash stated: “I owe my presence in the Parliament to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. My focus remains on fulfilling the party’s objectives within the Parliament. I intend to address the neglect by the Central government in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong during Parliamentary sessions. As an MP, I am committed not only to overseeing these initiatives but also to consistently supporting the workers and taking necessary actions.”