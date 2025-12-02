Pragati Maidan molestation: Accused duped woman with low-interest loan promise

Kolkata: The accused in the Pragati Maidan molestation case had allegedly duped the woman earlier on the pretext of arranging a loan at a low rate of interest.

The accused, identified as Altaf Alam, had taken around Rs one lakh from the woman to sanction the loan.

It was learnt that Akam had met the woman about three months ago through a common friend of theirs.

At the first meeting, Alam introduced himself as an agent of a popular loan service provider. As the woman was in need of a certain amount of money, Alam allegedly assured her that he would arrange a loan.

But for the process, the woman needs to pay some money. Believing him, the victim gave Alam about Rs one lakh.

Despite paying Alam, when the woman did not get any money, she asked the accused to return the money. When Alam did not return the money to the woman, she threatened him to go to the police and lodge a complaint. Out of fear, Alam asked the women to come near the Ambedkar bridge for the money.

On Friday, when the woman was waiting for Alam, the accused arrived with two of his associates and forcefully dragged her inside the car. Later, the woman was abandoned in the Maidan areas after being assaulted. Police are interrogating Alam to find out the two others.