Pradipta Chakraborty removed as Vice-Chairman of Balurghat Municipality

radipta Chakraborty was removed from the post of Vice-Chairman of Balurghat Municipality. The notification in this regard was issued by the Chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run civic board Ashok Mitra late on Tuesday evening.

Mitra told reporters that he issued the removal notice after receiving the state’s instructions. He also commented that in the future the election to the Vice-Chairman post will be held in accordance with the law. According to a source, Chakraborty’s removal from the post was a consequence of her alleged involvement in the ‘Dandavat’ incident.

Sources alleged that a few tribal women who had switched over to the saffron brigade returned to the Trinamool Congress camp by doing ‘Dandavat’ as per instruction of Chakraborty.

As the video of ‘Dandavat’ went viral on the social media, Chakraborty was removed from the post of the president of District Mohila Trinamool Congress of South Dinajpur by the party high-command.

All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to South Dinajpur on Tuesday met the tribal women. After that, he cautioned that further ‘strict action’ would be taken against Chakraborty.

He said: “I heard what happened. One of our leaders was involved in this. But such incidents do not happen in any civilised society. It is never supported by the party. Action will be taken against the person involved.” Within a few hours of this message from Abhishek, the notification of her removal from the post of Vice-Chairman

was issued.