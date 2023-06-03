Pradhan of Padampur-I Gram Panchayat resigns

KOLKATA: The pradhan of Padampur-I Gram Panchayat in East Midnapore, on Friday, wrote a resignation letter to the Block Development Officer (BDO).



The person said that the resignation is due to personal reasons.

The BDO was requested to accept the resignation with immediate effect. Although the reason stated was ‘personal’, such a move comes at a time when the TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is campaigning in the district.

Earlier, Abhishek had asked at least five panchayat pradhans to tender their resignations on grounds of "non-performance". He had said that those who cannot serve the people, must not stay in their position and misuse it.