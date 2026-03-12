Pradesh Congress leader joins TMC in Islampur

Raiganj: In a significant political development in North Dinajpur district, senior Congress leader Sudip Dutta joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with over one hundred supporters in Islampur on Tuesday. Dutta is a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee and a former president of the Islampur Town Congress. TMC district president Kanaiyalal Agarwal formally welcomed the new entrants by handing them the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said: “The development work carried out under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee has inspired leaders and activists from other parties to join the TMC. In the last six months, several hundred activists from Congress, BJP and CPI(M) have joined the party in the district, strengthening the organisation in Islampur. Agarwal also expressed confidence that the TMC would win the Islampur Assembly seat by a huge margin in the next elections.

Sudip Dutta said: “I decided to leave Congress as the party leadership was not cooperating with grassroots workers, making it difficult to serve common people. The welfare schemes introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government motivated me and my followers to join the TMC for the sake of development.”