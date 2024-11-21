Practical exams for last annual Higher Secondary from Dec 2

Kolkata: The practical exams for the final annual Higher Secondary (HS) examination, also known as ‘Uccha Madhyamik’, will begin on December 2 and continue until December 20, as instructed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The Council has introduced a semester system for Class XI students in the 2024-2025 academic year. These students, once promoted to Class XII, will be the first to appear for the HS exams under the new system in 2025-26. However, before that, the final annual HS exam will be held in March 2025, scheduled from March 3 to 18.

Students appearing for that exam are required to take the practical exams as per the schedule set by the Council. The Council will distribute blank answer scripts and question papers to schools on November 27 through designated distribution centres.

In line with the Council’s guidelines, only subject teachers are authorised to conduct the practical exams. If a school lacks a teacher for a particular subject, a teacher from a neighbouring school can be appointed with the permission of the regional office and the consent of both institutions.

Practical and project marks must be submitted to the Council online between December 6 and 31.

In an effort to prevent confusion, the WBCHSE has also decided that the admit cards for the 2025 HS exam will include the names of the designated exam centres.

This measure follows concerns raised during the previous exam when several students reached incorrect centres.