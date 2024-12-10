Prabir Ghosal joins TMC

Kolkata: Former TMC MLA Prabir Ghosal, who had joined the BJP before the 2021 Assembly polls has returned to TMC. Ghosal, on Monday, met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in her room inside the Assembly premises.

Sources said that Ghosal will now be seen at party’s meetings from now. He became a TMC candidate in 2016 and won from Uttarpara Assembly constituency. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, he had joined the saffron camp.

BJP fielded him as its candidate from Uttarpara Constituency in 2021. He lost the election to TMC’s Kanchan Mullick. After the election results were announced Ghosal started distancing himself from the saffron camp. He did not even attend the meetings and had praised Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.