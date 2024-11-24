Power supply issue disrupts Metro services on Blue Line

Kolkata: Metro services on the Down line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas) of the Blue Line were disrupted on Saturday morning due to a power supply problem in the third rail.

According to Metro Railway authorities, the issue with the power supply to the third rail system was detected between Shyambazar and Girish Park stations. As a result, Metro services on the Down line were affected for nearly 40 minutes. Normalcy was restored at 7:43 am after the problem was resolved, officials said.

Metro Railway authorities confirmed that the power disruption affected only the Down line, while services on the Up line (Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar) continued normally. Sources reported that the first train travelling towards Kavi Subhas, which departed from Noapara at 6.50 am instead of Dum Dum as part of a two-day trial, was impacted by the disruption. When the train reached Sovabazar Sutanuti station, passengers were asked to vacate the Metro and announcements were made both on the train and at the station informing passengers about the service disruptions.

The Kolkata Metro Railway started a trial on the Blue Line on Saturday, with services that usually start from Dum Dum station for Kavi Subhash originating from Noapara instead. Also, several trains coming from Kavi Subhash, which used to terminate at Dum Dum, terminated at Noapara.

Due to this trial, changes were made to the service schedule, with 238 services operated on the Blue Line instead of the usual 234 on Saturday. The first service left Noapara for Kavi Subhash at 6.50 am. The last train for Kavi Subhash was available from Noapara at 9.40 pm, while the last train leaving Kavi Subhash at 9.40 pm terminated at Dum Dum. The schedule for trains running to and from Dakshineswar remained unchanged.

The trial will continue on Sunday, with the first trains departing from Noapara for Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar at 9 am. The last trains from Noapara-Kavi Subhas will depart at 9.35 pm and from Kavi Subhas to Dum Dum at 9.40 pm.