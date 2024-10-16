Power supply fault disrupts Metro services

Kolkata: Metro train services on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line) were disrupted for nearly an hour during peak hours on Tuesday morning due to mechanical problems, significantly inconveniencing commuters travelling to work and other destinations.



The issue arose when the power supply was disrupted in the third line at Dum Dum station. As a result, starting around 9 am, Metro services between Dakshineswar and Girish Park in both directions came to a halt, with trains only operating between Girish Park and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) stations. It was learnt that a spark was seen in the third line. To thoroughly check the line for problems, the power supply was disconnected.

Commuters faced major challenges as metro stations became crowded and many had to resort to alternative transportation to reach their destinations. The services resumed around 9:50 am, though it took time to normalise as the trains were crowded and running behind schedule.

Incidentally, on Monday afternoon, metro services between Central and Dum Dum stations were suspended for about half-an-hour when a person attempted suicide by jumping onto the Metro line at Shobhabazar Sutanuti station around 11.45 am.

The power supply line was disconnected to rescue the individual, leading to the closure of services between Central and Dum Dum stations until 12.18 pm. Consequently, passengers faced difficulties on the first working day after the Durga Puja holidays.