Power reaches border villages in Cooch Behar after 76 years of Independence

Cooch Behar: It’s not a development achieved in a year or two but a historic breakthrough 76 years in the making. For the very first time since India’s Independence, electricity is reaching the remote villages of Kharija Haridas Khamar and Konamukta in the Dinhata-I block of Cooch Behar district.

Nestled along the India-Bangladesh border, these villages have long struggled with inaccessibility and neglect. Despite repeated appeals — from the local Gram Panchayat office to the BDO and Electricity department — residents had remained in the dark for decades. But now, their perseverance has paid off.

Electric poles and wiring have finally been installed and villagers are witnessing electric lights illuminate their homes for the first time. The joy is palpable.

“Until now, we used diesel-powered pumps to irrigate our fields, which cost us a lot,” said Anu Miah, a local farmer. “Now that electricity has arrived, we can use electric machines for irrigation, which will save money and effort.”

Another resident, Hasanur Haque, expressed relief at the new development. “Solar lights gave us some hope, but we couldn’t run fans during the sweltering summer heat. Our children suffered the most. This is truly a life-changing moment.” Gitaldaha-I Gram Panchayat, under which these villages fall, lies in a sensitive border zone where several habitations exist beyond the border fence. Due to strategic and logistical challenges, many essential services, including electricity, had long been absent.

Kalyanvar Sarkar, Divisional Manager of the Dinhata Electricity Distribution Department, confirmed the development. “With active cooperation from the BSF, BDO and SDO, we are finally able to extend electricity to these remote villages. Work is ongoing to ensure uninterrupted supply.”

For the people of Kharija Haridas Khamar and Konamukta, it’s more than just power — it’s a symbol of long-overdue recognition and hope for a better future.