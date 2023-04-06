Power-packed show by WB Power Development Corp Ltd

KOLKATA: West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) on Thursday won the number one spot as the best power generation company in the country, an honour given by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Union Ministry of Power.

In the performance (PLF) based All India ranking, Bakreswar power plant was ranked number one out of a total of 205 thermal power plants operating in India. WBPDCL was followed by Odisha Power Corporation.