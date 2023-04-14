Power, Non-Conventional & Renewable Energy Sources dept: Santanu Basu gets additional charge of Secy

KOLKATA: Santanu Basu, Secretary of state Information and Cultural Affairs department and chairman and MD of WBSEDCL has been given the additional charge of Secretary of Power, Non Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department.

Basu replaced Suresh Kumar who has been acting as Additional Chief Secretary of Power, Non Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department. Kumar has been transferred Additional Director General of Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute.

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has clinched the number one spot as the best-performing power generation company in the country. The certification has been done by the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power.

WBPDCL has outshined any other agencies by securing top position in the performance (PLF) based all India ranking. Bakreswar power plant has ranked number one out of total of 205 thermal power plants operating in India. Santaldih has been ranked 2nd followed by Sagardighi plant at fifth position nationally.