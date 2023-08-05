Power minister Aroop Biswas launches skill development prog

Kolkata: State Power minister Aroop Biswas, from a virtual meeting at Vidyut Unnayan Bhawan, inaugurated several projects undertaken by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) which include a free-of-cost vocational and skill development training for the unemployed youths residing adjacent to the power plants.



The WBPDCL will provide skill development training among these youths under its CSR project.

The skill development training has been designed as per the framework of the National Skills Qualification Framework and it will be of 6 months duration. Courses will be held near Bakreswar and Sagardighi power plants. Biswas also inaugurated the recirculation of ash water and the recovery of a lagoon under Sagardighi thermal power plant. WBPDCL-run Bakreswar plant has secured the first position in all India plant load factor by the Central Electricity Authority in terms of production followed by Santaldih (second) and Sagardighi (fifth).

Incidentally, the state power department’s supercritical thermal power plant at Sagardighi, in Murshidabad, of 660 MW will start operation from February-March next year.