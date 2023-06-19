Power Min meets CESC officials over power cuts

Kolkata: State Power minister Aroop Biswas reprimanded the CESC officials for repeated incidents of power cuts in the city and its adjoining areas in the past few days. During a meeting with the CESC officials at Vidyut Unnayan Bhawan, Biswas on Monday directed them to increase deployment of technical teams and manpower to check load shedding.



The minister has urged the CESC to work on a war footing so that people do not face any inconvenience related to load shedding. This was the third meeting of the minister with the CESC officials in the past one month.

Incidents of load shedding have been reported from different parts of Kolkata and other areas like Dum Dum, Barrackpore, Howrah, Sreerampur in the past few days.

The minister also said that the CESC officials should ensure that there is no load shedding so that people do not lodge any complaints with his department. He also reminded the top CESC officials that the repeated incidents of load shedding are also tarnishing the image of the state government. Long spells of power cuts were reported from several parts of the city in the past few days causing inconvenience to people as the mercury kept shooting up.

The CESC had, however, claimed that power tripping happened in some pockets due to “unsanctioned load”. As there were incidents of overloading occurring in various pockets, power tripping took place as a part of the default system to avert any incident, a senior official of the CESC said earlier.

Ever since incidents of load shedding were reported from several parts, many people took to social media to reach out to the utility or vent their anger.

City dwellers in those pockets complained of extreme inconvenience in terrible heat and long delays in restoring supply by the CESC. Power supply was tripped in various parts of Behala, Maheshtala, some places in North Kolkata as well.

CESC officials argued that “unsanctioned load” has led to power tripping. Around 1.5 lakh ACs have been installed in the last three months out of which the CESC received applications for only 45,000, they claimed.