Power Min coordinates preparedness; assures round-the-clock assistance

Kolkata: In the wake of Cyclone ‘Dana’, state Power minister Aroop Biswas held a video conference with district power officials to coordinate preparedness as to how to tackle the situation after the cyclone makes landfall.

Biswas has directed the district officials of his department to arrange adequate power equipment to handle any crisis which may arise after the cyclone hits the coasts.

The officials were also asked to restore power lines as fast as possible if any damages occur.

The district power officials have been alerted. The Power minister sought to assure the public that round-the-clock assistance and services by power department officials would be provided in the event of any power disruption. Biswas also held a meeting with officials of the power department and private utility CESC, which serves Calcutta and some adjoining areas.

The power department announced helpline numbers 8900793503, 19221 (WBSEDCL) and 1912 (CESC) for the public to call in case of any emergency. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has set up a Unified Command Post (UCP) at the Lalbazar control room where all the stakeholders like WBSEDCL, CESC, KMC, Disaster Management Group (DMG) will be present.

In each of the divisions of the city police, one DMG team will be stationed. Moreover, the DMG teams will be stationed at the Lalbazar and the Police Training School (PTS). Sources informed that already a list of dilapidated buildings, trees that may get uprooted during the storm along with vulnerable areas have been made. All the police personnel on duty, especially the traffic cops have been directed to take shelter at safe places during the storm. All the OCs and senior officers have been instructed to stay at their respective offices throughout the night on Thursday.

Immediately after the storm is over, a review of the area must be made to identify the damages.