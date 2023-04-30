Power lines snapped, trees uprooted & houses damaged

Alipurduar/ Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar: A storm ravaged three districts of North Bengal. Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri suffered extensive damage owing to the storm. Power supply has been disrupted in various parts of the districts since Saturday night.



In Alipurduar district, owing to heavy rainfall, a large number of trees were uprooted, disrupting communication between Jayanti and Buxa from Alipurduar. Similarly, Central Dooars is cut off from Kalchini. A large number of trees were uprooted and damaged at Buxa tiger reserve and Jaldapara National Park. A large number of shade trees were damaged in the tea gardens of Kalchini block. A big rain tree in Chuapara More in Kalchini was heavily damaged.

Prasanta Barman, BDO of Kalchini, said: “Last night’s storm had a huge impact on Kalchini block. A large number of trees fell causing power supply disruptions. Most areas in the block are facing problems owing to power cuts. The fire service department has started clearing roads, while the power department is trying to restore electricity.”

The block office is monitoring the situation. The block administrations will repair the damaged houses. The storm also affected some areas in the Madarihat, Kumargram, and Alipurduar 1 & 2 blocks of the district.

A storm hit the districts in the wee hours of Sunday. Within 10 minutes, around 70 to 80 houses in the Kedarhat area of Mathabhanga 1 block were destroyed. The storm damaged the electricity poles leading to disruption of electric supply in the area. Many trees fell on the roads. One person was injured. On Sunday morning, local Panchayat leaders took stock of the situation in the Jalpaiguri district.

The BDO of Mathabhanga 1 block, Sambal Jha, said: “Relief teams have been sent by the Disaster Management Department. Compensation will be provided to all affected families for the damages incurred.’’

“We had two houses, but due to the storm, a tree fell on top of one house and it collapsed. My two sons were inside that house. Although the sons survived, one suffered a head injury and is in the hospital,” stated Shyamal Barman of Mathabhanga 1 block.

The impact of the storm was also felt in Jalpaiguri district, causing damage to nearly 600-700 houses and agricultural land in different areas of the district including Dakshin Dangapara and Nayabazar of the Baroghoria Gram Panchayat in the Dhupguri block.

One person was injured, and a fire broke out in the electricity meter of Tauhidul Islam’s house due thundering. The hailstorm caused damage to crops in jute and gourd fields.

The BDO of Dhupguri, Shankhadeep Das, said: “The affected areas had been receiving assistance from the block administration since Sunday morning, with damage assessments underway.” Civil Defence volunteers have been removing fallen trees from the roads, and workers from the Block and Gram Panchayat were sent to provide assistance in areas affected by the storm. Relief work is also underway to help families affected by the storm with supplies of relief material including tarpaulin sheets.