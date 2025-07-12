Power glitch hits East-West Metro’s Sector V-Sealdah services

Kolkata: Metro services on the East-West Corridor’s Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch were disrupted for about one-and-a-half hours on Friday morning due to a power fault in the third rail.

According to Metro officials, the glitch was detected around 7 am in the third rail between Phoolbagan and Sealdah. As a result, services between Salt Lake Stadium and Sealdah were temporarily suspended, while truncated services operated between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium.

Normal services on the entire stretch resumed around 8:40 am after the fault was rectified, Metro officials said.

While officials confirmed the power fault, sources claimed the disruption occurred before the day’s passenger services had commenced. As per protocol, a pilot rake is run in both directions before commercial operations begin.

Sources said the pilot rake completed its journey from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah without incident. However, on the return leg, it came to a halt at Phoolbagan due to a power trip. As a result, no commercial services could operate along the entire stretch for nearly an hour, according to sources.

Later, around 8 am, truncated services were started between Sector V and Stadium, sources added.