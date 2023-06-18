Power failure: Villagers threaten to boycott polls

BALURGHAT: Villagers of Santara village which is under Chingishpur panchayat of Balurghat block of South Dinajpur district have threatened to boycott the upcoming rural polls in protest against an electricity failure for the past week.



Villagers alleged that no action has been taken by the electricity department despite repeated complaints. “Temperatures are soaring and our village has been without electricity since last Monday. We have already informed the electricity department to repair the transformer so that power can be restored. Unfortunately, no action has been taken so far regarding the matter,” said a villager.

“We have given an ultimatum of 12 hours to the electricity department otherwise we will boycott the rural polls. We have no choice left,” said another villager.

The villagers said the transformer broke down in Kalitala area which is under 11-Chingishpur Panchayat on June 12. The incident was reported to the electricity department and a new transformer was installed on Friday but that too was faulty.