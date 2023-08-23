Power dept mulls to install 37L smart meters across Bengal

The state Power department is planning to install 37 lakh smart meters across the state under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

In reply to a query from BJP legislator Mukut Mani Adhikari at the state Assembly on Wednesday, Biswas said: “We are planning to install 37 lakh smart meters across the state under RDSS. The department will start the project with the government institutions spanned across Bengal. We are also setting up 854 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.”

The Union government has approved RDSS to help DISCOMs improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to DISCOMs to strengthen supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore in over 5 years from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh asked whether the department has any plans for the introduction of the monthly bill rather than tri-monthly bills under the area covered by WBSEDCL (West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), which according to him will make it convenient for the lower middle-class people who find it difficult to pay the amount for three months at a time.

Biswas argued that his department has held surveys across the state, however, it has been found that the majority of people are in favour of tri-monthly electric bills. “We are, however, introducing monthly bills in New Town and if it is successful we may expand it,” Biswas added.

The minister mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the ‘Hasir Alo’ project in 2020 to provide free electricity to the poor people across the state up to 75 units every quarter.

In 2022-23, over 73.40 lakh people benefitted from the project. These people do not have to pay a single penny for their bill, and even the connection for electricity has been provided to them completely free of cost.