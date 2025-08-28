Power demand during Puja up 542% since 2011: Minister

Kolkata: State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday said that electricity demand during Durga Puja has surged by 542 per cent since 2011, reflecting both rising consumption and the growing number of Puja organisers.

He said the number of temporary Puja connections has increased from 20,970 in 2011 to 50,550 in 2024. Countering BJP leaders’ allegations that the state government does not allow Durga Puja to take place in Bengal, Biswas pointed out that when the Mamata Banerjee government assumed office in 2011, the demand for power during the festive period was 210 MW, which rose to 1,348 MW last year.

He added that the overall demand for electricity in Bengal peaked on Chaturthi last year, when consumption touched 9,912.71 MW in a single day. However, during the next few days of the festival, the demand dipped as most factories remained closed during Puja. “Those who want to remain relevant in the media issue such statements that Durga Puja is not allowed to take place here. The figures say otherwise,” Biswas said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, he held a preparatory meeting with various stakeholders like Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), Power Grid Corporation Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Coal India, Eastern Railway and a few others to discuss about the steps that need to be taken for smooth electricity supply during the Durga Puja days.

A Puja control room has been opened at the Vidyut Bhawan. The numbers are 8900793503 and 8900793504. The toll-free number is 19121. They will remain active 24x7 till Jagadhhatri puja. Around 73,414 power department employees, including officials, will remain deployed 24x7 during Puja. Leaves have been cancelled for all the power department employees during the puja. “We are prepared to supply obstruction-free electricity during the Puja days. My request to the Puja committees is to refrain from joining wires and using pipeline wiring. Also, please engage licensed electricians for the electrical works. Our officials will carry out inspections at the pandals,” said Biswas. The minister also said that during the Puja, the WBSEDCL will operate

3,450 mobile vans.

CESC in 2024 gave power supply to 5,484 Puja pandals, and the power demand in CESC areas reached 55 MW. CESC’s control room numbers are 9831079666/9831083700. The CESC received 5,208 puja applications in 2023, while the figure remained at 3,406 in 2011. CESC will operate 200 mobile vans which will carry out patrolling during puja days.

PB Salim, CMD WBPDCL, said: “We have sufficient stock of coal. In 2024-25 no coal was taken from outside. WBSEDCL CMD Santanu Basu said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure

uninterrupted supply.