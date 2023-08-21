Power bill dues: State declares one-time 50% waiver for Hills

Darjeeling: After the domestic bills, finally there is some respite in the pending commercial electricity bill issue in the Hills. The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (WBSEDCL) has announced a one-time waiver scheme of 50 per cent of outstanding bills till December 30, 2018 for both domestic as well as commercial connections, including shallow tubewell, deep tubewell, river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiary or farmer committee who were unable to pay electricity bills. The Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills have hailed the waiver.



During the Gorkhaland agitation, spearheaded by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) under the leadership of Bimal Gurung, the party had asked the Hill populace not to pay electricity and telephone bills along with government taxes since April 2008. They had even shut down all WBSEDCL cash counters in the Hills. The then Left government did not take any initiative to open the counters and looked away. In 2011, GJM lifted the embargo. State Power department sources at that time had pegged the outstanding dues to the tune of more than Rs 70 crore in the Hills.

The waiver can be obtained through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps to be held from September 1 to 16 through the process of application, stated a notification. The notice states: “Domestic and commercial consumers having outstanding dues may avail the waiver of 50 per cent of the dues upto 31.12.2018 if remaining 50 per cent amount is paid at a time. Also late payment surcharge (–billed and projected) till 31-12-2018 will be waived fully.”

“There were many consumers in the Hills who were unable to pay the outstanding along with the late payment surcharge. Many could not apply for new connections owing to the outstanding. We had time and again requested the government for a waiver. Even before the constitution of the GTA Board, we had raised the issue with the government. We thank the government and especially Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this waiver,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.

Last year in September, a similar waiver was given for commercial connection in the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps. “We feel that this is a big relief for the business community specially as 50 per cent of the actual as well as the late fees and interest is being waived off. It is a very good offer and everyone should make use of it. Sooner or later all will have to pay the outstanding or face complications including disconnection,” stated Sameer Singhal, Treasurer of the Darjeeling Hotel Owners’ Association. The Darjeeling Chamber of Commerce has also hailed the move. “It is a great opportunity for the business community to settle the issue once and for all” stated Sunil Agarwal,

Secretary, Darjeeling Chamber of Commerce.