Poush Mela to be held after 3 years

Kolkata: The annual winter fair, Poush Mela, will be held later this month after a gap of three years. The decision to resume the fair was taken by the Visva-Bharati University’s executive council (EC) on Friday.

However, considering the paucity in time, the EC has proposed the possibility of holding a small mela which will be manageable for this year. Further, it has been advised to seek fresh directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) so that the university is able to maintain the pollution control factor.

Former V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty had stopped the fair in 2020. According to a news agency, the varsity’s faculty association had written to the officiating V-C after Chakrabarty’s term ended, stating that the halt of mela had a “detrimental” impact on the livelihoods of the local community.

They stated that the association members are ready to cooperate with the officiating V-C to make Poush Mela 2023 a success.