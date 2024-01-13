Poush Mela at Sister Nivedita University begins, on till Jan 15

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in New Town, Kolkata, is hosting a three-day Poush Mela until January 15. From baul geeti, graffiti, traditional handicrafts, chhau naach and delicious pithe puli, it seems like a slice of Santiniketan has been brought to life at SNU campus.



On Saturday, the event was inaugurated in the presence of Satyam Roychowdhury, SNU Chancellor, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, V-C, SNU, baul maestro Purna Das Baul, thespian Bibhas Chakraborty, dancer Amita Dutta, Prof Barun Chakraborty, Swami Gyanalokananda, filmmaker Goutam Ghose, and author Pracheta Gupta.

Roychowdhury sees this as a historic moment and wishes for the tradition of hosting Poush Mela at SNU to carry on for the next 100 years. "This is indeed a historic day, and I hope that Poush Mela at SNU will continue for 100 years to come," he said.

According to Chattopadhyay, the main purpose of organising the Poush Mela at SNU is to introduce today’s youth to the rich traditions, culture, and heritage of Bengal. He believes that Bengal's cultural wealth, including traditions and musical legacies like baul and jhumur, should be known to the younger generation. “This event, the first of its kind outside Visva Bharati, aims to generate interest among students in understanding and embracing Bengali culture,” he said. Prof Chattopadhyay also mentioned that the Poush Mela will now be a regular feature in the university's annual calendar.

“I am glad to inform you that the vibe of Santiniketan’s Poush Mela can be felt here,” said the soon-to-turn 91-year-old Purna Das.

Poush Mela at SNU campus is open to the public from 4 pm – 8 pm till January 15.