Poultry farm at Cheknamari reopens under strict guidelines after health scare

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has permitted the Cheknamari poultry farm in Rajganj to reopen under strict government guidelines after its closure earlier this month, following outbreaks of leptospirosis and hepatitis-A allegedly linked to the farm.

Several villagers had fallen ill after contaminated water from the poultry unit reportedly seeped into surrounding areas. Acting on complaints, District Magistrate (DM) Shama Parveen ordered the farm’s closure on August 14 and alerted the State Pollution Control Board.

However, the North Bengal Industries Association later sought intervention from the state government. Following instructions from Kolkata, the DM convened a meeting with Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy and Zila Parishad member Mahua Gope. Conditional approval was then granted for the farm to resume operations.

A monitoring committee comprising the Rajganj block administration and the Animal Resources Development department has been formed to ensure hygienic practices and regulatory compliance.

Allegations persist that while the Pollution Control Board approved the farm’s construction, it did not issue the necessary operational clearance. Complaints also highlighted unhygienic conditions, with waste dumped openly and wastewater flowing into a nearby stream.

Villagers reported a foul smell spreading for nearly two kilometers. To curb health risks, the Public Health Engineering department has advised residents not to drink water from local tube wells and is supplying packaged

drinking water.

DM Shama Parveen said: “We had taken certain actions against the farm authorities. However, they have now begun implementing necessary infrastructural arrangements in line with government guidelines.

If the poultry were to be shifted outside, the risk of infection would remain. For now, the farm will continue only with the existing stock, under strict monitoring by the block administration and the Animal Resources Development department.”

According to the District Health department, as of August 16, nine people have been infected with leptospirosis and six with hepatitis A. Blood samples have been sent to North Bengal Medical College for testing. Health screenings are underway and affected residents are receiving treatment at government facilities.