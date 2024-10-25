Potholes and craters in Salt Lake becomes nightmare for motorists

Kolkata: The roads in Salt Lake have become a nightmare for the motorists and residents as the entire township is plagued with potholes and craters.

Not only Salt Lake but roads of a huge area under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are full of potholes. In some places, the black top got broken due lack of repair. In several places, rain water is accumulating and remaining stagnant for several days which is also damaging the roads.

In Salt Lake, several roads connecting Broadway from the canal side are not in a condition to be used. The stretch between Karunamoyee and Will crossing, Hyatt crossing, Beliaghata Building more crossing and many other major roads are full of craters. Though some patchwork was done before the puja days, all the investment went in vain as several days of rain washed away all the materials.

“The road between Tank number 10 and GD market has become a nightmare to us. We cannot ride any vehicle as it would damage the suspension and also chances of injury is high,” said S Chakraborty, a resident of EE block. However, BMC authorities are claiming that they are trying their best to improve the situation. Deputy Mayor of BMC, Anita Mondal, who is also the Member Mayor in Council (MMiC) Roads said: “We had prepared several Detailed Project Reports (DPR) earlier which have already

been sanctioned.

Some patchwork was done before the Durga Puja but due to the rainy weather, our initiative failed. Road repair work is afoot but we are waiting for sunny weather as repairing the roads amidst rain will be a complete waste of money”.