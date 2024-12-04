Potato traders withdraw strike after meeting with Min

Kolkata: The price of potatoes that had soared by Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg in retail markets is expected to stabilise with the potato traders organisation withdrawing their strike call after a meeting with state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti said that potatoes from cold storage will be released on Wednesday night and will hit markets from Thursday.

The strike was withdrawn after Manna assured the Samiti that he would speak with the Chief Minister regarding their demand of allowing export. The Samiti has assured the state government that they will ensure that there is no dearth in supply for the consumption of the people of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made it clear on Monday that potatoes and onions should first cater to the demand of the people of the state and the export window can be opened only after that.

The state needs 18,000 MT of potatoes for daily consumption out of which 5,000 goes to Kolkata markets alone.

“At present, we have to run another 45 days with the stock in storage as the potato which hits the market at the end of December has been delayed by at least 15 days because of continuous rain and storm in districts like East Burdwan, Bankura, Hooghly. The stock will suffice for the people of our state,” said an official of state Agricultural Marketing department.