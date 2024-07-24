Potato traders strike prompts direct purchase from farmers

Jalpaiguri: In response to a strike called by potato traders, the Jalpaiguri district administration has decided not to rely on traders to meet the market demand for potatoes. Instead, potatoes will be purchased directly from willing farmers who receive free bonds and supplied to retailers. A blueprint for this plan has already been prepared and awaits approval from the state government.

According to district administration sources, efforts are underway to identify willing potato farmers and compile a list. It is alleged that sufficient potatoes are stored in 26 cold storages across Jalpaiguri district, but they are being withheld in hopes of higher profits, leading to skyrocketing potato prices. To address this, the Chief Minister has directed administrative measures to control potato prices. In the meantime, three permanent Sufal Bangla stalls in Jalpaiguri district have started selling potatoes at Rs 28 per kg, with an additional 12 mobile stalls in operation. Potatoes are also being bought at fair prices from the Dhupguri market and distributed to Self-Help-Groups and government fair price shops. However, the sudden strike by potato traders has caused some disruptions.

Administrative officials have concerns that if the market demand for potatoes is not met, it could create problems.

As a solution, the district administration plans to buy potatoes directly from farmers with government bonds. Farmers who could not store their potatoes in cold storage have been identified and their produce will be sold to retailers at fair prices. Additionally, Self-Help-Groups, Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and Cooperative Societies will be involved. Onions and tomatoes will also be distributed.

Pushpak Roy, Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri district, stated: “A plan has been taken, but it is not yet implemented.”