Potato strike call withdrawn, market supply likely to stabilise from today

Kolkata: The potato strike call given by West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti (WBPABS) was withdrawn on Wednesday after a meeting with state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna.



“The meeting has been fruitful. Hence, they are withdrawing the strike. They have some demands which will be discussed at a higher level. However, considering the interests of the people of the state they have lifted their strike,” Manna said after the meeting held at Haripal

in Hooghly.

The organisation has claimed that they will be releasing potatoes from the cold storages at Rs 26 per kg. “We are selling potatoes at Rs 29 per kg from 493 Sufal Bangla outlets. If they keep their promise, we are hopeful that the price will be around Rs 30 per kg in the market,” Manna added.

The price of potatoes in the country is Rs 45 per kg on an average which is much higher than that of Bengal.

A WBPABS spokesperson said that the strike was withdrawn for larger interests and they are ready to cooperate with the state. “The state government has assured us that they will consider our proposal of allowing export to other states. We are placing our demands in writing with the state,” he added.

The supply of potatoes in the market is expected to stabilise from Thursday onwards.