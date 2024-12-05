Potato prices dip in Balurghat due to halted exports to B’desh

BALURGHAT: Potato prices dropped in Balurghat following the halt in exports of potatoes from the state to Bangladesh through slot booking as per the Bengal government’s directive.

The decision to curb exports has led to a noticeable decrease in potato prices in the Balurghat market, with rates dropping by Rs 2-3 per kilogram. Consumers predict that prices may fall further if the export ban continues.

Last week, Pokhraj potatoes were sold at Rs 35 per kilogram but this week they are available for Rs 32. Similarly, premium Jyoti potatoes, which were priced at Rs 37 per kilogram last week, are now being sold at Rs 34-35.

Sudhir Dutta, a potato vendor, explained: “The export halt of potatoes to Bangladesh via the Hili border, as directed by the state government, has contributed to a dip in prices. Additionally, the arrival of new potato in the market has decreased the demand for old stock. Prices for older potatoes are expected to drop further in the coming days.”

While new potatoes are yet to enter the South Dinajpur market, the agriculture department reports that only 30 per cent of farmland in the district has been planted with new crops.

Farmers anticipate completing the planting process by January. Meanwhile, old potatoes from local cold storage have entered the market, although their supply remains limited and unlikely to increase significantly in the near future.

The price drop has encouraged buyers to return to the markets. Sanatan Pal, a customer at the Balurghat vegetable market, noted: “Potato prices have remained high this year, forcing us to reduce its use in cooking. With the recent decline, we are more inclined to purchase potatoes again.”

Authorities have warned against illegal hoarding of potatoes and have instructed task forces to remain vigilant. Retailers found overcharging customers will face legal action. It remains to be seen whether prices will decline further in the next few days.