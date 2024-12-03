Potato, onion can only be exported after state’s demands fulfilled: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, stressed that the state’s demand for potatoes and onions must be prioritised, with exports allowed only after local needs are fully met.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated: “We procure potatoes directly from farmers and distribute them through Sufal Bangla. However, some traders are exporting to other states for their own interests. Despite producing 75% of the state’s onion demand, these are also being exported, leading to rising prices and hardships for common people. The needs of the state’s residents must take precedence, and exports will only be allowed once local demand is fully met.” State Agricultural Marketing minister, Becharam Manna said that presently 6.02 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes are in store in various cold storages. The state needs 18000 MT of potatoes for daily consumption out of which 5000 goes to Kolkata alone. “At present, we have to run another 45 days with the stock in storage as the potato which hits the market at the end of December has been delayed by at least 15 days because of continuous rain and storms in districts like East Burdwan, Bankura, Hooghly. The stock will suffice for the people of our state,” he added.

He also stated that if there is anything in excess, the state will purchase the same and will use it in ICDS and mid-day meals.

The minister who held a meeting with the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti and West Bengal Cold Storage Association in the backdrop of their threat of not releasing potatoes from various cold storages from Monday night accused the Central government of allowing the export of potatoes through Hili and Malda border to politically harass Bengal. According to Manna, presently, the potato bond is resting with 40-odd businessmen and store owners who with the objective of earning hefty profits are trying to export potatoes outside the state. In November’s first week, they even exported to Bangladesh. “We have made a store-wise list of these stockists who have been resorting to such illegal practice for their petty interest,” he added.

The minister alleged the instigation of CPI(M) behind the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti’s sudden strike call and made it clear that the state will take strong action if the strike call is implemented.

A spokesperson from the Samiti said that they will resort to strike with no assurance from the state in opening the border for export. It is apprehended that the price of

potatoes may rise further if

the strike continues.