Potato farmer commits suicide after rain damages crop

Malda: A 63-year-old potato farmer allegedly died by suicide after suffering heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rain in Mahishbathani in Old Malda.



The deceased, identified as Bipati Rajbanshi, was a resident of Telipukur area under Old Malda block.

According to family sources, he cultivated potatoes on his one bigha of land and additionally leased around four bighas by taking loans from local lenders. He had hoped to repay his debts after harvesting the crop and earn a modest profit.

However, continuous rainfall on Friday and Saturday destroyed the entire crop spread across five bighas of land.

The waterlogging caused the potatoes to rot in the field, leaving him devastated and under severe financial stress. Unable to cope with mounting debts and uncertainty, Bipati reportedly consumed pesticide at his home on Monday night.

His brother, Bishnu Rajbanshi, said: “He was extremely worried after seeing the entire crop destroyed. He kept saying he had no way to repay the loans. We never thought he would take such a drastic step.”

Neighbour Santosh Rajbanshi added: “He was a hardworking farmer. The sudden loss broke him completely. This is not just a personal loss but a tragedy for the entire farming community here.”

The incident has sparked outrage and sorrow in the locality, with residents urging the government to provide financial assistance and support to the

bereaved family.