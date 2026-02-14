Potato cold storage loading from March 1; 30% space reserved for small, marginal farmers

Kolkata: The loading of potatoes in cold stores is scheduled to start from March 1, with 30 per cent of the reserved space being made available to small and marginal farmers on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each farmer will be able to store up to the limit of 35 quintals (70 bags).

“The cold storage space is made available to the farmers during this time every year so that they can store their produce as part of an effective post-harvest management after harvesting potatoes. We had increased the reserved space from 20 to 30 per cent last year to provide more space to the

small and marginal farmers to store their potato produce,” said Becharam Manna, minister in charge of the state Agricultural Marketing department.

A notification recently issued by the Agricultural Marketing department for the cold store owners and district authorities has stated that the concerned district magistrates (DMs) will monitor implementation of the order and review smooth loading of potatoes in cold storages located in districts, involving all stakeholders and periodic review at block and district level till March 20.

The storage licensee is free to utilise the unutilised portion of the space so reserved after March 20, and no compensation whatsoever will be payable in this regard to the cold storage owners.

However, there are no restrictions on farmers and other hirers to store their produce under the general space as available and allotted as per applicable norms for any hirer.