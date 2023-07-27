Posts of assistant teachers: Details of 907 candidates out

: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Wednesday published details of 907 candidates in regard to the First State Level Selection Test for the posts of assistant teachers for classes XI-XII in 2016.

The roll number and the name of the candidates have been published by the Commission. Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi of Supreme Court had directed that instead of making the OMR sheet public, it should be submitted in a sealed envelope on the next day of hearing. But they did not object to the publication of the list of names and roll numbers. According to news media reports, it has been stated that a section of candidates who got recruited in classes XI and XII in 2016 had approached the Apex Court.