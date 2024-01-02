Posters of ‘alternative politics in Bengal’ spotted

Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar: After Kolkata and other districts, posters promoting ‘alternative politics in Bengal’ were spotted in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar towns on Tuesday. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, these posters have ignited a dispute between the ruling party and the Opposition.



On Tuesday, in Jalpaiguri town, the first sight for passersby was posters bearing the slogan ‘Banglay Bikalpo Rajniti’ (alternative politics in Bengal) displayed in front of the Trinamool party office. This poster can be seen in several populated places, including Nayabasti, Thana More, Station Road and Kadamtala in the town.

Tapan Banerjee, Jalpaiguri Town Block Trinamool president, commented: “A few days ago, Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi spoke about alternative politics on camera so it can be assumed that frustrated Congress leaders and those in touch with the BJP are putting up these posters. In fact, the Opposition is doing this by planning ahead of the election.”

On Tuesday, posters promoting alternative politics in Bengal were seen in various areas, including Kachari More in Cooch Behar town. It is not yet clear who is behind these postings, raising questions about the purpose behind putting up these posters.