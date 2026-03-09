Posters demanding ‘new face’ for BJP candidate surface in Gazole

Malda: Posters demanding a “new face” as the BJP’s candidate for the Gazole Assembly constituency have appeared in several areas of Gazole block, triggering political speculation and highlighting signs of internal discord within the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

The posters, which surfaced in multiple locations, including near Gazole Police Station and in Alampur and adjoining areas, have drawn the attention of residents and passersby. Written in bold letters, the posters call for a “new face” as the BJP’s candidate from the Gazole Assembly constituency. Interestingly, the posters also carry the line “Courtesy: Bharatiya Janata Party, Gazole Assembly,” further intensifying curiosity and debate among locals.

This is not the first time discontent has surfaced within the party’s local unit. Earlier, a section of BJP workers had reportedly held meetings where they openly expressed resentment against the party’s sitting MLA, Chinmoy Deb Barman. Although the posters do not directly mention his name, political observers believe the message indirectly targets the current legislator.

Speaking on the issue over the phone, the BJP MLA said he had already been informed about the matter. “I have come to know about the posters. It is possible that some people are trying to malign the BJP by putting up such posters,” he said. He also expressed confidence about the party’s prospects, adding: In the coming days, the lotus will bloom again in Gazole block.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress denied any involvement in the episode. Gazole block TMC president Rajkumar Sarkar dismissed the allegations and said his party was focused on preparing for the elections. “Elections are approaching and we are busy with organisational work and programmes across the block following party directives,” Sarkar said.

“The allegations against us are completely baseless. It is well known that factionalism has existed within the BJP organisation here for quite some time. Recently, even their leaders and workers had publicly expressed anger against the sitting MLA.”

Local residents also confirmed the presence of the posters. Ramkumar Mondal of Gazole and Toton Mondal of Alampur said, “We have seen the posters in our areas.

They clearly say that a new face is needed as the BJP candidate from the Gazole Assembly seat.”